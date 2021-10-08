Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz Next Face Canada After Loss To US

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, AUSTIN, TX, Fri. Oct. 8, 2021: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz are now hoping for a win over Canada Sunday after their 0-2 loss against the U.S. Thursday night.

It was yet another setback in the Boyz’ quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ricardo Pepi led the U.S. to the victory in the CONCACAF qualifying match in Texas with a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers. Pepi put the U.S. ahead in the 49th minute to cap a quick end-to-end movement and added another goal in the 62nd.

The U.S. didn’t let up after Pepi’s goals, with a pair of late chances via a connection between Timothy Weah and Gyasi Zardes to extend the lead. However, on the first opportunity, Jamaica GK Andre Blake was able to pull the ball into his chest just before it crossed the line, while the second one missed the target.

One of Jamaica’s best chances to score came in the 41st minute, when Jamal Lowe’s left-footed shot from outside the box drew Matt Turner into action, but the U.S. GK got down to his right to keep his clean sheet intact.

The Reggae Boyz will be hoping for a win and a point on Sunday as they face No. 51 Canada in Jamaica.

They will also play the 63rd-ranked Honduras on October 13th in Honduras.

Jamaica has only one point on the standings table to date as the US sits on top with 8.

