Iconic Dancehall Artist For TrillerVerz

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 8, 2021: An iconic dancehall artist is set to have his return to the global spotlight as all eyes turn to TrillerVerz, which will feature a VERZUZ battle.

Jamaican deejay William Anthony Maragh, known to the world as Super Cat, will headline the show on October 16th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn from 5 p.m. Cat will perform with friends at the boxing matches between Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin as he defends his NABA Super Lightweight Title against William “Baby Face” Silva, Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez vs. Petros Ananyan, Jose “Cheito” Roman vs. Cesar “Rainman” Francis, Will Madera vs. Jamshidbek “The Champion” Najmitdinov, and Frederic Julian vs. Jeyson Minda.

Super Cat achieved widespread popularity during the late 1980s and early 1990s dancehall movement. His first single “Mr. Walker”, produced by Winston Riley, was released in 1981 and established his recording career. His debut album, Si Boops Deh!, was released in 1985, and included the hit singles “Boops,” which was based on Steely & Clevie’s updated “Feel Like Jumping” rhythm, and “Cry Fi De Youth.”

In 1992, he moved to the US and signed a contract with Columbia Records, releasing one of the first dancehall albums on a major label, “Don Dada.” The following year, Sony Music issued “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly and the Crazy,” teaming Super Cat with Nicodemus, Junior Demus and Junior Cat.

“Don Dada,” “Ghetto Red Hot,” and “Dem No Worry We,” with Heavy D became hits. In 1992, he was featured on the remix of “Jump” with Kris Kross, and he also collaborated with them in 1993 for their song “Alright.”

These hits made him The Source magazine dance hall artist of the year in 1993. He was also an early collaborator with The Notorious B.I.G., featuring the then unknown artist – along with Mary J. Blige, 3rd Eye and Puff Daddy, on the B-side remix of “Dolly My Baby” in 1993

His version of Fats Domino’s “My Girl Josephine,” performed with Jack Radics, was included in the soundtrack to the film Prêt-à-Porter in 1994.

In 1997 he was featured on the number one hit “Fly” by Sugar Ray from their platinum album Floored.

Super Cat collaborated with India.Arie on her hit song “Video” in 2001, and with Jadakiss and The Neptunes on “The Don of Dons” in 2003. Also in 2003, he collaborated with 112 for their song “Na Na Na Na”.

Following the death of his long-time road manager Fred ‘The Thunder’ Donner in 2004, Super Cat released a multi-cd tribute album entitled Reggaematic Diamond All-Stars that featured contributions from Yami Bolo, Michael Prophet, Linval Thompson, Nadine Sutherland and Sizzla among others.

Super Cat reappeared on the national reggae scene in 2009 for a show at Madison Square Garden with Buju Banton and Barrington Levy.

In 2012, his song “Dance Inna New York” was sampled for Nas’ single “The Don,” from the rapper’s album Life Is Good, with Cat adding vocals to the hook.

And in 2013, he made a surprise appearance at Massive B’s on Da Reggae Tip concert during the set of Shaggy and that same week, a mix of his work previously recorded during his time with The Neptunes label was released online.

This is Super Cat’s biggest return to the scene since. Tickets are now on sale at Barclays Center online.

On October 17th, the VERZUZ battle will feature legendary rappers Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.

NewsAmericasNow.com