NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard yesterday agreed to be extradited to the United States to face charges related to allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. In a Winnipe…
Vaccination among nurses rises to around 80 percent, says BNU
Sat Oct 2 , 2021
You May Like
Peter Nygard consents to be extradited to US to face charges
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard yesterday agreed to be extradited to the United States to face charges related to allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. In a Winnipe…
Vaccination among nurses rises to around 80 percent, says BNU
Sat Oct 2 , 2021