Ultimate Ropa Vieja In Honor Of Hispanic Heritage Month

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 24, 2021: This week we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this Caribbean recipe from Cuba. It’s the national dish, Ropa Vieja, and here’s how to make it according the Daring Gourmet.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds flank steak

1 large yellow onion thinly sliced

1 of each large green, red and yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1 16 ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 6 ounce can tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 large carrot cut in half

1 large stalk celery cut in half

1 cup naturals green olives rinsed and drained (you can slice them if you prefer)

1/2 cup thinly sliced roasted red peppers drained

1/4 cup pimientos drained

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

METHOD

Pat the beef dry and sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Heat a little oil in a Dutch oven over high heat.

Once very hot add the beef and brown generously on all sides.

Transfer the beef to a plate. (Do not discard the drippings and blackened bits in the pot, they are key to the flavor.)

Add the sliced vegetables to the pot and cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes until caramelized.

Add the garlic and spices and cook for another minute.

Add the white wine and bring it to a rapid boil, deglazing the bottom of the pan (scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan).

Add the broth, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste and bay leaves.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Return the roast to the pot along with the pieces of carrots and celery. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 3-4 hours or until the beef is fork tender and falls apart easily.

Discard the celery, carrots and bay leaves.

Transfer the beef to a plate and shred it.

Stir in the olives, roasted red peppers, capers and pimientos.

Simmer uncovered to thicken the sauce for 30 minutes.

Stir in the parsley and add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve hot.

Bon Appetite

