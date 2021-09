Davis acknowledges impact of voter disenfranchisement, supression, COVID-19 on voter turnout NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Davis will be the next prime minister of…

Caribbean News, Latin America News: By Marc Frank HAVANA, Cuba, Fri. Sept 17, 2021 (Reuters) – Cuban state media said today that the intermittent blackouts that have plagued the island since June are caused by an aging power infrastructure and lack of proper maintenance and cautioned that residents should be […]