Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, April 30, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, April 30, 2021 in 60 seconds:

NBA stars John Wall and Carmelo Anthony are the latest to get into the weed business, sinking $5 million in Leune, a California-based marijuana company.

Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay’s sons — TJ and Jesse Mizell — are paying homage to their legendary dad with a new pot product. The Mizell brothers are behind Queens OG, four pre-rolled joints in a cassette tape for its packaging, by Strain Theory in Los Angeles.

US Company One World Pharma has Announced the First Sale of Cuttings in Colombia, SA after it applied for and recently received approval to sell cuttings or plantlets of its previously registered strains pursuant to its seed license.

Jamaica police this week arrested and charged 34-year-old Pete Cole, a mechanic of Granville in St James for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after he was found with twenty-six knitted plastic bags containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 1, 400 pounds.

Guyana police have nabbed 41-year old Wesley Anthonio Barry from Corriverton, East Berbice has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of 25 kilogrammes of marijuana. Marijuana remains illegal in the CARICOM South American nation.

Black farmers marched on Pretoria on Thursday claiming they are being excluded from marijuana licenses in favor of rich white-owned businesses. The Black Farmers Association of South Africa accused the minister of health of issuing licenses to white people and foreigners to the black community’s deliberate exclusion.

The Medical Marijuana Market size surpassed USD 22.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to register over 19.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Curaleaf (CURLF) , AYR Wellness AYRWF, and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF).

