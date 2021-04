Five Christ Church men were today remanded to HMP Dodds charged with the murder of Tremaine Hinds on April 18. They are 25-year-old Kemar Ahmal Griffith of Block 4D, St. Matthias Housing Area; 19-year-old Kobe Desean Jackman of 6th Avenue Harts Gap; 18-year-old Rossy Rashawn Nicholls of Block 4D, St Matthias Housing Area; 21-year-old Shaphan […]