Jamaican UFC Fighter Wins – But Does Not Feel Like It

admin 9 hours ago

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April, 26, 2021: Jamaican UFC fighter, Uriah Hall, raked up another win on Saturday night, yet he does not feel like he won.

That’s because the fight lasted all of 17 seconds as his opponent, Chris Weidman, suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261, that sent him to the hospital.

That led to a victory for Uriah Hall leaving the win a hollow one for the Spanish Town-born Jamaican immigrant.

Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony.

The fight was over. Hall had won.

It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner.

Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn’t really feel like he had because of Weidman’s injury.

