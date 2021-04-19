The management of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) regrettably informs students of a further delay to the start of Semester Two for all face-to-face courses, offered through the Distance and Continuing Education Division. This is due to the ongoing clean-up operation to remove volcanic ash from the compound. The SJPI advises that […]
SJPI to resume face to face courses on April 26 – Barbados Today
The management of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) regrettably informs students of a further delay to the start of Semester Two for all face-to-face courses, offered through the Distance and Continuing Education Division. This is due to the ongoing clean-up operation to remove volcanic ash from the compound. The SJPI advises that […]