Widowed Queen Weighs In On La Soufrière Volcanic Eruption

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. April 18, 2021: Widowed Queen and the official head of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has weighed in on the continued explosive eruption of the La Soufrière volcano there.

Queen Elizabeth II extended support and sympathy to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, saying she is “saddened” by the death and destruction caused by the volcanic eruptions.

The Queen, who buried her husband, Prince Philip on Saturday, added that her thoughts were with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected.

The 94-year-old monarch lamented the devastation and the major disruption caused in the Commonwealth nation by the volcanic eruptions in recent days and said her prayers were with the evacuees at this very difficult time.

She also sent “thanks” to the emergency services, first responders, and all those involved in the relief effort.

The eruption has displaced some 20,000 people, roughly one-fifth of the population, and as many as 6,000 are considered vulnerable.

The humanitarian and economic crisis unleashed by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent will last months and could extend to nearby islands, a UN official says.

Several Caribbean Diaspora organizations have already pitched into help as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines battles the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has already devastated its economic livelihood – tourism.

Among the major organizations already hard at work since Friday April 9, 2021, is Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency, founded by US-based Caribbean-born journalist, entrepreneur and long-time advocate, Felicia J. Persaud.

Persaud has teamed up with the Ritzury Group of Barbados to launch the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster GoFundMe to help buy needed supplies to and ship them in for shelter residents before moving on to tackle the medium and long-term needs by mobilizing much of its connections to help ramp up donations and spread the word.

“This is a major disaster, the likes of which I have never seen in my lifetime,” said Persaud. “As a Caribbean born immigrant, it is imperative that we help.” Donate TODAY

