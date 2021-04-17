COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 new cases, 8 recovered – Barbados Today

admin 8 hours ago

There were eight new COVID-19 positive cases recorded on Friday, April 16, while eight people recovered from the viral illness. The new positives, four males and four females, were identified from the 410 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. As a result, the number of people in isolation is 88. Since the […]

