Lawmen at the Oistins Police station are investigating the death of Guyanese national Mahendra Nauth Bujmohan, 49, of Rock Dundo, St Peter. According to police, Bujmohan reportedly fell from a ladder and died on the spot sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., at a residence located at Enterprise Coast Road, Christ Church. Read our […]
Update: Man dies at Enterprise, Christ Church – Barbados Today
