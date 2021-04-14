St Vincent’s La Soufrière volcano heralded the 42nd anniversary of its Good Friday 1979 eruption with a classic, dramatic explosion that sent a towering mushroom cloud of ash and rock splinters miles into the air. It has been five days since the volcano has been shooting its gas-rich magma out of the crater, sometimes in […]
La Soufrière’s Good Friday 1979 eruption marked by explosion – Barbados Today
