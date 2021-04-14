COVID-19 UPDATE: 4 new cases, 11 recovered – Barbados Today

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 13. The cases, two males and two females, were identified from among the 153 tests conducted. Additionally, 11 persons recovered while 85 people remain in isolation. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,744 (1,819 females and 1,925 […]

The start of the new school term has been delayed by one week as the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training embarks on a massive cleanup of school plants, due to the ash fall from the La Soufrière volcano. Term 3, for all students in public nursery, special schools, primary […]