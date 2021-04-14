The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 13. The cases, two males and two females, were identified from among the 153 tests conducted. Additionally, 11 persons recovered while 85 people remain in isolation. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,744 (1,819 females and 1,925 […]
COVID-19 UPDATE: 4 new cases, 11 recovered – Barbados Today
