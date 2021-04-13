Betting Sites Make Canelo A Strong Favorite To See Off Saunders

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 13, 2021: Canelo Alvarez bids to unify the super-middleweight division on May 8th, as he takes on Billy Joe Saunders, and the odds on online betting sites suggest that the Mexican will see off the WBO champion at AT&T Stadium.

Since Canelo’s one and only career defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, he has faced four Brits in three different weight classes, knocking out Amir Khan, Liam Smith, and Rocky Fielding before comfortably beating Callum Smith by unanimous decision in December.

The 30-year-old is priced at -600 to end Saunders’ perfect 30-0 record in professional boxing. It is a fight that has been many years in the making, with the Englishman calling Canelo out for the best part of four years.

Since Saunders’ masterclass against David Lemieux in Canada in 2017, things have somewhat stagnated for Saunders and he is yet to appear in a high-profile fight since.

He has, however, captured the WBO super-middleweight title in the meantime and his upcoming task doesn’t get any bigger or more daunting.

Most betting sites have the upset priced at +450, and if you claim some of the betting offers that you can find on sportsbooks, more value can be found. The draw, something Canelo has experienced twice, is at +2000.

As far as the method of victory is concerned, the oddsmakers suggest that a KO, TKO or DQ is the most likely in Canelo’s favour. The odds are generally +100 for Saunders to be stopped, and +150 for him to be beaten on points.

Canelo has a 63.79% knockout percentage, but Saunders is a tricky customer and one that is happy to box and move without getting involved in a scrap.

Less than half of Saunders’ triumphs have come via stoppage, so it is no surprise to see him as big as +2200 to stop Canelo. If he is to move to 31-0, he is likely to have to get a decision, which he is +500 to achieve.

The sportsbooks are split right down the middle when it comes to whether or not the fight will go the distance. Some bookies have gone -120 for both ‘yes’ and ‘no’, while others slightly favour one over the other but you won’t find odds greater than +100 for either outcome.

This event is part of a packed Matchroom Boxing schedule in the coming months. Three weeks after Canelo vs Saunders, the WBC lightweight title will be on the line as Devin Haney faces his toughest test yet in the form of the Venezuelan veteran, Jorge Linares.

Linares’ resume is hugely impressive, so it is perhaps a surprise to see him as big as +600 to emerge victorious against the young champion.

Before that, Derek Chisora battles Joseph Parker in an intriguing heavyweight bout on May 1, and Demetrius Andrade goes up against Liam Williams on April 17.

Boxing fans around the world are hoping that Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is added to the schedule for the summer.

NewsAmericasNow.com