The island of St Vincent has recently experienced an eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano. This event, has impacted several other islands across the region including Barbados, which has been experiencing ash fall across the island. This ash fall is expected to continue over the next few days and is expected to significantly impact road […]
Public safety bulletin from the Royal Barbados Police Force – Barbados Today
The island of St Vincent has recently experienced an eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano. This event, has impacted several other islands across the region including Barbados, which has been experiencing ash fall across the island. This ash fall is expected to continue over the next few days and is expected to significantly impact road […]