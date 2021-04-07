Children in insolation for COVID-19 were treated to kite-flying over the Easter weekend, through Variety – The Children’s Charity. A donation of 14 kites was made to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Corey Forde last Thursday for the children in tertiary care at Harrison’s Point. Dr. Forde expressed his gratitude for the kites presented, which he […]

Equitable access to health care across all territories is the only way for countries to better combat both the short and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health care crises. That case was made by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, as she addressed a World Health Organization (WHO) virtual […]