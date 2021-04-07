Children in insolation for COVID-19 were treated to kite-flying over the Easter weekend, through Variety – The Children’s Charity. A donation of 14 kites was made to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Corey Forde last Thursday for the children in tertiary care at Harrison’s Point. Dr. Forde expressed his gratitude for the kites presented, which he […]
Variety brings Easter cheer for kids at Harrison’s Point – Barbados Today
