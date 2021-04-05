Update: Police probe discovery of a body – Barbados Today

Lawmen are appealing for the public’s assistance to help identify the man found dead in Westbury Cemetery this morning. According to Police Public Relations Officer Inspector (ag) Rodney Inniss, the man was reportedly discovered about 6:47 a.m. at the St Michael cemetery about 150 metres from the main entrance lying on a grassy area between […]
