Update: Police probe discovery of a body – Barbados Today

admin 19 hours ago

Lawmen are appealing for the public’s assistance to help identify the man found dead in Westbury Cemetery this morning. According to Police Public Relations Officer Inspector (ag) Rodney Inniss, the man was reportedly discovered about 6:47 a.m. at the St Michael cemetery about 150 metres from the main entrance lying on a grassy area between […]
BWA reports burst on large main in Fairview, Christ Church - Barbados Today

Mon Apr 5 , 2021
The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise customers in St. Philip and Christ Church that today Monday, April 5  it is carrying out repairs to a ruptured 16-inch main in Fairview, Christ Church. While crews work to address the repair, residents in the following areas may suffer low pressure […]

