Next Post

Fogging schedule for April 6 – 9 - Barbados Today

Sun Apr 4 , 2021
The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will take its mosquito eradication campaign into a number of St Michael and St James districts this week. On Tuesday, April 6, it will conduct its fogging exercise in St Michael and St James, when it goes into Warrens […]

You May Like

Next Post

Fogging schedule for April 6 – 9 - Barbados Today

Sun Apr 4 , 2021
The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will take its mosquito eradication campaign into a number of St Michael and St James districts this week. On Tuesday, April 6, it will conduct its fogging exercise in St Michael and St James, when it goes into Warrens […]

You May Like