St James – Along Highway One, the 5 contractors are working diligently to complete the project along the West coast. Repairs to a 24 feet storm water drain is in progress at Risk Road, after which the road will be paved. At Tulip Drive, St James, paving work will continue this week. St Andrew – […]

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will take its mosquito eradication campaign into a number of St Michael and St James districts this week. On Tuesday, April 6, it will conduct its fogging exercise in St Michael and St James, when it goes into Warrens […]