St James – Along Highway One, the 5 contractors are working diligently to complete the project along the West coast. Repairs to a 24 feet storm water drain is in progress at Risk Road, after which the road will be paved. At Tulip Drive, St James, paving work will continue this week. St Andrew – […]
Road works activities for April 6 – 9 – Barbados Today
