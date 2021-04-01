GIS Advisory Board confirmed – Barbados Today

Cabinet today confirmed the members of the new Advisory Board for the Government Industrial School (GIS). The members are: Reverend Dr. Lucille Baird, Chairman; Dr. Carl Ward, Deputy Chairman; Stephanie Chase; Reverend Lennox Boyce; Cheryl Moore; Kwame Bradshaw; Christaneisha Soleyn; the Chief Magistrate or his nominee and the Superintendent of Prisons or his nominee. (BGIS) […]

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory identified seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. They comprise three men and four women. Thirty-one persons recovered and were discharged from isolation. There are currently 112 people in isolation. Since March last year, the island recorded 3,659 confirmed cases of the virus […]