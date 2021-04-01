Cabinet today confirmed the members of the new Advisory Board for the Government Industrial School (GIS). The members are: Reverend Dr. Lucille Baird, Chairman; Dr. Carl Ward, Deputy Chairman; Stephanie Chase; Reverend Lennox Boyce; Cheryl Moore; Kwame Bradshaw; Christaneisha Soleyn; the Chief Magistrate or his nominee and the Superintendent of Prisons or his nominee. (BGIS) […]
GIS Advisory Board confirmed – Barbados Today
