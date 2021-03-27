The proposed minimum wage set to take effect from April 1, will create a major headache for small businesses across the formal and informal sectors, officials have warned. This caution came as those in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors sounded the alarm of possible devastating knock-on effects, and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry […]
BMA: Proposed minimum wage will create major headache for small businesses – Barbados Today
The proposed minimum wage set to take effect from April 1, will create a major headache for small businesses across the formal and informal sectors, officials have warned. This caution came as those in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors sounded the alarm of possible devastating knock-on effects, and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry […]