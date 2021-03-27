Next Post

UWI graduates told to embrace change and challenges - Barbados Today

Sat Mar 27 , 2021
The just over 1 300 graduates of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus have been told that despite whatever ways they allow themselves to be defined by the ongoing pandemic, they must embrace change and challenges. Speaking this evening, during the Campus’ first virtual graduation ceremony, […]

You May Like

Next Post

UWI graduates told to embrace change and challenges - Barbados Today

Sat Mar 27 , 2021
The just over 1 300 graduates of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus have been told that despite whatever ways they allow themselves to be defined by the ongoing pandemic, they must embrace change and challenges. Speaking this evening, during the Campus’ first virtual graduation ceremony, […]

You May Like