Path to 100% experts share the latest developments fueling the renewable energy transition

News Americas, HOUSTON, March 16, 2021: The renewable energy transition is complex, but it is possible, practical and affordable. That is the topic global smart technology leader, Wärtsilä, will explore during the S&P Global Platts Central America and Caribbean Energy Webinar March 18. Energy Business Director, Latin America North, Wärtsilä Energy, Sampo Suvisaari; Business Development Manager, Latin America North, Raúl Carral and Business Development Manager, Central America and Caribbean, Francisco Picasso will discuss decarbonization strategies.

Suvisaari will chair the event and moderate the first panel discussion titled Fuel choices and dilemmas; fuel oil and LNG in Central America and the Caribbean.

“In these rapidly changing times for the energy industry in Central America the choice of fuel and of renewable energy deployment is more critical than ever,” Suvisaari said. “Now is the time to think of how to future-proof your investments for the next two decades and beyond.”

The blackouts in Texas and California revealed the need for firm capacity. Carral explains the value of these fuels to Latin America.

“Due to environmental and economic reasons we see in Central America and the Caribbean the continuous strong development of renewable energies like solar and wind power while there is also a continuous emergence of fuels, like natural gas / LNG, propane / LPG, and even ammonia and hydrogen, among others,” Carral said. “These new fuels in the region will prove to be most valuable when they operate with flexible power technologies, which will be also more prominent while integrating intermittent renewable energy.”

Picasso will moderate a panel discussion on renewable energy.

“The path to 100% requires ongoing discussion with thought leaders and industry experts to raise awareness and discover operational and financially realistic approaches to reliable decarbonization,” Picasso added. “A renewable energy future requires addressing economic, technological and political challenges which are different throughout the world.”

The three-hour webinar will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT on March 18 and there is no charge for the event. Registrations close at 9:00 a.m. on March 17.

