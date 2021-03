The Child Care Board (CCB) has advised that government day nurseries will reopen on Tuesday, March 16. Parents and guardians are reminded that a medical certificate will be required for re-entry of all children. The CCB has also advised against bringing children who may be exhibiting signs of illness to the nurseries. Strict COVID-19 […]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and National Beautification, has established a hotline for members of the public to bring to its attention any challenges they are facing with monkeys, across the island. The Monkey WhatsApp Hotline number is 535-5237, and it […]