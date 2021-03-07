Susan Rice ‘Bunning It Out’

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 8, 2021: Caribbean roots director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, is reportedly ‘bunning’ out the negative from the office once occupied by xenophobe Stephen Miller.

Rice, whose roots extend to Jamaica, is reportedly burning sage in her West Wing office that was once occupied by Miller, according to the New York Times.

Sage in Afro-Caribbean and Indigenous cultures is used to cleanse a space of negativity.

Rice tweeted a pic of the sage with a feather on a desk Saturday as confirmation of this.

Susan Rice tweeted this image on March 6, 2021. (Twitter image)

The office also now includes a painting from Haiti of black families. Her maternal grandparents were Jamaican immigrants to Portland, Maine while her paternal grandparents were the descendants of enslaved Africans.

Iconic, as it was Miller who was the architect of Trump’s hard-line anti-immigration strategy, including the child separation policy, the Muslim ban, and the redirection of military money to finance the wall along the southern border that remained unfinished when Trump left office.

Under the child separation policy, thousands of children were separated from their undocumented migrant parents and held in squalid detention facilities on the US-Mexican border.

Rice, a domestic policy advisor, is taking a key role in President Biden’s reversal of Trump-era migration policies.

On February 3rd, Rice said that the administration would form a special task force to reunite the 3,000 children still displaced due to the child separation policy with their parents or family.

