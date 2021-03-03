West Indies Winning Streak Continues

News Americas, ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Thurs. Mar. 4, 2021: The West Indies cricket team’s winning streak continued Wednesday.

The Windies defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Twenty20 International at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 131 for nine off 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 39, Niroshan Dickwella 33; Obed McCoy 2-25)

WEST INDIES 134 for six off 13.1 overs (Kieron Pollard 38, Jason Holder 29 not out, Evin Lewis 28, Lendl Simmons 26; Hasaranga de Silva 3-12, Akila Dananjaya 3-62)

