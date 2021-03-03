LIAT ex-staff take protest online – Barbados Today

admin 9 hours ago

Hundreds of long-suffering, out-of-work former LIAT workers have now created a special protest video for circulation across social media highlighting their plight for the non-payment of EC$119 million in outstanding entitlements including EC$79 million in severance outstanding for close to a year. With their cries for help seemingly falling on deaf ears and lamenting that […]
Windward Selected by CARICOM IMPACS to Enhance Maritime Security in the Caribbean

Wed Mar 3 , 2021
CARICOM IMPACS will use Windward’s Predictive Intelligence platform to identify illicit maritime trade in the region LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Windward, the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced today that it has partnered with The Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS), an organization […]

