This Caribbean Country Reports Nearly 450 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon. Mar. 1, 2021: The new COVID-19 case tally in one Caribbean country climbed to 23,263 Sunday, after the island reported nearly 450 deaths in a 24-hour period.

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness announced 446 new cases of the virus over a 24-hour period.

The country’s death toll also climbed to 422. The most recent deaths include a 54-year-old male from St Elizabeth, a 58-year-old female from Trelawny, a 43-year-old female from St Mary, a 49-year-old female from the Corporate Area, and a 67-year-old female, also from the Corporate Area.

The new cases include 177 males and 260 females, with the sex of nine persons being investigated. The ages among the new cases range from one to 96 years.

Kingston and St Andrew with 195 cases, St Catherine with 64, led the way by far among the parishes in terms of the new case count.

The ministry also reported that of 252 persons now hospitalized with the virus, 20 are classified as being moderately ill, while 22 are classified as being critically ill.

NewsAmericasNow.com