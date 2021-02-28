Residents and businesses across Barbados are encouraged to take part in the National Earthquake Preparedness Day on Friday, March 5 This forms part of the activities to mark Coastal Hazards and Earthquake Smart Month, which begins on Monday, March 1 and runs until March 31. It is being hosted by the Department of Emergency Management, […]
BNA: Outstanding issues continue to plague profession
Sun Feb 28 , 2021
National Earthquake Preparedness is March 5 – Barbados Today
