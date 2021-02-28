National Earthquake Preparedness is March 5 – Barbados Today

Residents and businesses across Barbados are encouraged to take part in the National Earthquake Preparedness Day on Friday, March 5 This forms part of the activities to mark Coastal Hazards and Earthquake Smart Month, which begins on Monday, March 1 and runs until March 31. It is being hosted by the Department of Emergency Management, […]

Even though nurses have received high praises over the last year, thanks to their efforts to help combat COVID-19, several outstanding issues continue to plague the profession and hamper efforts to take the craft forward. So said Joanna Waterman, outgoing President of the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA), as she spoke […]