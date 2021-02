As the local financial services sector prepares to consider a possible second moratorium on loans and mortgages for customers dislocated by income losses and jobs due to COVID-19 lockdowns, banks and credit unions are today reporting successes during the first grace period. The Barbados Bankers’ Association (BBA) and the Barbados Cooperative & Credit Union League […]

The Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) would have preferred to see a sustained decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases before the country was re-opened. That is according to president Dr Lynda Williams, who warned that Barbadians would have to be extremely cautious in the coming days and […]