Thirty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, February 19. These new cases were identified from among 717 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. Fifty-six people recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active cases to 770. There was one death; a 60-year-old Barbadian man with comorbidities, who passed away while […]

A new university study is underway to determine the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning experiences. The University of the West Indies has embarked on research to assess motivation, efficacy for learning, the academic and social experiences of students with and without disabilities during COVID-19 across the campuses […]