COVID-19 death toll now 24 – Barbados Today Barbados recorded another COVID-related death on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 24, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported in its daily dashboard. Barbados TODAY understands that a health care worker has died. This is yet to be confirmed by health authorities. Meanwhile, there were 207 new cases from 1, 222 tests […]

Next Post Bostic confirms healthcare worker dies from COVID-19 - Barbados Today The Minister of Health, Lt Col Jeffery Bostic, confirmed the latest woman to die from COVID-19 was a healthcare worker. In an audio statement issued this morning, Bostic said the woman was a Nursing Assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was at Harrison Point for nine days. “Our fallen […]

