Invest Caribbean Partners With The Ritzury Group To Launch Green Glove Bespoke Service For Barbados’ Cannabis Sector

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 12, 2021: Get ready for the one-stop Green Glove Bespoke Service for Barbados’ cannabis sector.

Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, has partnered with the international project services Bespoke Division of the Barbados-based company, The Ritzury Group, to launch the service for investors seeking to invest in the country’s new medical marijuana sector, which opened officially for business in January.

According to ICN’s CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, and The Ritzury Group’s Executive Chairman, Danielle Corbin, the Green Glove Bespoke Service offerings will include all ground-up project development services relating to Barbados’ new cannabis sector. These will include policy research, feasibility studies, competitive analysis reports, licensing applications, globally accepted business plan services, matching foreign investors with local entrepreneurs, scouting and procurement of project locations, company registration, legal and operations management services, capital raise and branding and marketing services – all under one roof.

“Teaming with the Ritzury Group will allow ICN to expand its current service offerings in the cannabis sector, into growing the medical marijuana sector in Barbados,” said Persaud. “This is intended to help investors who are anxious to invest in this market but are confused about where to begin or how to collaborate with local entrepreneurs. Our Green Glove service is intended to take the hassle out of the process and provide one-stop shopping at its best.”

“This is a new and exciting industry for Barbados,” said Corbin. “We have seen an exponential increase of interest and activity in this sector, especially in recent months, and this powerful partnership will help aid in making this sector internationally lauded, while providing ease of doing business in this sector here for the savvy investor.”

Ritzury and ICN, which recently completed a historic global Caribbean inauguration celebration of the US’ first Black Caribbean American Vice President, Kamala Harris, featuring a number of Barbados entertainers, will also simultaneously focus on offering the same services to investors and governments in the health care, manufacturing, real estate and energy sectors.

The companies are also currently ready to work with middle to large operating ‘distressed’ companies that are seeking growth capital – debt and/ or equity or some form of liquidity, whether through partial sale, recapitalization or via a management buy-in (MBI) or a management buyout (MBO).

For more information contact ICN and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com or theritzurygroup.com

ABOUT ICN

Invest Caribbean was founded in 2011 by Caribbean-born immigrant, Felicia J. Persaud, and is the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean. ICN provides specialized, fundraising support for project developers and governments, and works alongside private equity and debt funders to add depth, breadth and responsiveness to clients fundraising and investor relations efforts in the real estate, cannabis, health care, energy, mining and manufacturing sectors. The company, through CaribPR Wire and Hard Beat Communications, also offers global content distribution including SEC filings and IR webcasting and teleconferencing as well as customized digital experiences and creatives. For more information see investcaribbeannow.com

ABOUT THE RITZURY GROUP

The Ritzury Group – Bespoke Division is a Barbados-based international project services division with a focus on project design and development, project operations management and investor – client relations. The Bespoke Division works hand in hand with project shareholders globally to produce high revenue, sustainable projects. The Group has evaluated, as of December 2020, over USD 9.3 billion in global Client Projects. For more information see theritzurygroup.com

