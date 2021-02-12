Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 12, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Feb. 12, 2021:

The DR, Cuba and Jamaica continues to see triple digit increases in new covid-19 cases daily with the DR adding 21 more new deaths Thursday.

The US is warning nationals to reconsider travel to Jamaica & The British Virgin Islands Due to COVID-19.

Dominica has introduced a color coded mandatory quarantine wristband system for arriving passengers on the island. Wristbands can only be removed by a designated health worker and a penalty of $2500 shall be applied if wristbands are removed before the traveler has been medically cleared.

The Island of St. Eustatius says Everyone that wants to enter must register by email to info.covid19@statiagov.com 72 hours before the planned date.

THe Mariott is adding new resorts in the Caribbean. Expect new Marriotts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Antigua. The properties are owned by Toronto-based Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division.

AA is set to expand its Caribbean flights this June to St Maarten and Saint Lucia. On June 5, American Airlines will launch new weekly flights between Dallas-Fort Worth and The Princess Juliana International Airport and between Dallas-Fort Worth and The Hewanorra International in St. Lucia.

Nevis has introduced a specialty cocktail for Valentine’s Day. The recipe is a blend of 1.5 oz. Captain Nils Viking Rum, 1.0 oz. fresh lime juice, 1.0 oz. cinnamon infused simple syrup, 0.75 oz. apple juice, 2 slices of ginger root and finished with a garnish of fresh grated nutmeg.

