Cubans Go From Castaways To ICE Detainees

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Feb. 11, 2021: The Cubans who were rescued from an uninhabited Bahamian island after 33 days there have gone from castaways to ICE detainees.

The two men and one woman was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew Monday. They were brought to the US and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center doctors in Monroe County.

They were released to authorities on Wednesday and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have now detained them in Broward County pending a hearing with an immigration judge.

The castaways told a Coast Guard crew that they had survived there by eating the meat of conchs and rats. But what would have killed them was the lack of drinking water.

On Wednesday evening, they trade the island existence for the ICE Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach.

NewsAmericasNow.com