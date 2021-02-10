Businessman Zubair Akoojee who operates Premier Wholesale, has been warned to keep his establishment closed. And to demonstrate the seriousness of the warning Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes made the condition part of the businessman’s $10 000 bail. The 31-year-old, of Whitepark Road, St Michael appeared in the No. 1 District ‘A” Magistrates’ Court this morning […]
Wholesaler pleads not guilty to breaking COVID rule – Barbados Today
