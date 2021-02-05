Public Viewing Set For Caribbean American Actress Cicely Tyson

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Feb. 5, 2021: A public viewing is set for Caribbean American Actress Cicely Tyson, on Monday, Feb. 15th in New York City.

Tyson, the daughter of Caribbean immigrants from Nevis, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021.

The viewing for the actor, who died at age 96, two days after she released her memoirs, will be held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, according to a statement by her family.

The viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements.

No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.

Tyson, born in Harlem on December 19, 1924 to Caribbean immigrant parents Theodosia Frederica Tyson, a domestic worker, and William Augustine Tyson, who worked as a carpenter, painter, won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, “The Help.”

She is pictured on a $3.25 postage stamp issued by her parents’ native island of Nevis on January 1, 2014.

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley in a statement, reminisced that he was privileged to represent Tyson as a lawyer and later to meet her backstage on Broadway when she played the lead role in ‘Trip to Bountiful’ for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress. Tyson had visited Nevis in 1983 and in 2004.

NewsAmericasNow.com