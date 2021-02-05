Fire officers are battling a fire at the Crane Hotel. The blaze which has affected the laundry and store rooms on the property is threatening nearby houses. (more details as they come to hand.) Read our ePaper. Fast. Factual. Free. Sign up and stay up to date with Barbados’ FREE latest news.
Fire officers battle blaze at the Crane Hotel – Barbados Today
