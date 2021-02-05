AFUWI Honor For Cedella Marley

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 8, 2021: Tuff Gong CEO, Cedella Marley, is set to be honored later this month by the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies (AFUWI).

Marley, the daughter of reggae singers Bob Marley and Rita Marley and the mother of Skip Marley, will be presented with “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Global Leadership.”

Marley is also a Jamaican singer, dancer, fashion designer, actress, author, and entrepreneur.

The awards will be virtual for the first time in 24 years this year because of the pandemic and is set for February 21, 2021. It is the Foundation’s premier annual fund raiser which provides scholarships for students of the five campuses of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Antigua and the Open Campus.

OTHER HONOREES

Other honourees this year are: the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia, who will be presented with “The Legacy Award;” David Mullings, the founder, chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital Partners who will receive the “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Business Leadership;” Amanda Seales, an actress, activist, artist and media personality, who will be honored with “The Caribbean Luminary Award;” Arlene Isaacs- Lowe, the global head of CSR and President of the Moody’s Foundation, who will receive “The Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award;” Dr. Jermaine Omar McCalpin, chair of the African and African American Studies Research Interests, New Jersey City University, who will receive “The Pelican Award” and WBLS and Caribbean Radio Legend Dahved Levy, who will be presented with the “The Trailblazer Award For Excellence in Community Engagement.”

A 501(c) (3) charitable organization, the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) was established in 1956 to develop an endowment fund in the United States for The University of the West Indies (UWI).

To purchase tickets or access to the Gala, or to make a donation, visit www.afuwi.org.

