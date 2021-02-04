All quiet on lockdown front, say police – Barbados Today

Day one of the “National Pause” was a quiet one, police reported Wednesday. According to police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, there were no reported incidences. Wednesday marked the start of a two-week lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 during which only businesses deemed to be essential will be allowed to open. […]
