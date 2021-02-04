All quiet on lockdown front, say police – Barbados Today Day one of the “National Pause” was a quiet one, police reported Wednesday. According to police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, there were no reported incidences. Wednesday marked the start of a two-week lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 during which only businesses deemed to be essential will be allowed to open. […]

Next Post Farmer couple, BADMC in row over harvest - Barbados Today A farming couple and the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC) were locked in a row Wednesday over the fate of thousands of dollars worth of pawpaws that the Government’s crop buyer reportedly declared it no longer wants. The husband and wife team of Alan and Tamera Mottley said […]

