There were 28 new COVID-19 positive results identified on Monday, February 1, from among the 866 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. A total of 37 persons were reported to have recovered yesterday from the viral illness, and were released from isolation. There are now 366 active cases. The 28 new cases […]

An estimated 20 employees of a local manufacturing firm have been tested and placed in isolation after one of their colleagues was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. But the management of Oran Ltd which employs about 100 workers at the main Harbour Road, St Michael plant has sought to make […]