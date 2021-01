The island recorded one COVID-19 related death – a 91-year-old woman – on Sunday, January 24. This brings the total number of deaths since March 2020, to 10. Fourteen new positive cases were also recorded yesterday from the 262 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, while 15 persons were released from isolation. […]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has advised that the Glebe Market at The Glebe, St. George, is now closed. “With immediate effect, we have temporarily closed the market at Glebe out of an abundance of caution. One of the vendors there recently tested positive for COVID-19, and in […]