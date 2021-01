SOURCE: BBC Early evidence suggests the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the UK may be more deadly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The data has been assessed by scientists on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which has briefed government. However, all the evidence remains at a preliminary stage. Studies have […]

Barbados recorded two COVID-19 related deaths in two days: one on January 19, and the other on January 20. This brings the total number of deaths from the viral illness in the island to nine. The two males were both in their 80s, and had underlying conditions. ​On January 19, […]