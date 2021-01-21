This Caribbean Roots Footballer Pitches In To Help With On Food Insecurity

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 22, 2021: A Caribbean roots NFL star this week traded football for groceries as he did his part to help fight food insecurity in America.

Haitian roots, New England Patriots running back Sony Michel helped load food items that will soon be distributed to local families in need, at the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

The program is part of Stop & Shop and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Five Yards for Families” campaign.

“I’m a big believer in serving the community, giving back,” Michel was quoted by the Boston Globe as saying. “I’m very fortunate to be in a position where I don’t really have to worry about where my next meal is coming from.”

For every 5 rushing yards the Patriots recorded this season, Stop & Shop pledged to donate five bags of groceries. The team ultimately tallied 2,346 yards, which means more than 35,000 pounds of food will be delivered to 16 local nonprofits, including 10 Boys and Girls Clubs across Boston.

Michel, who missed seven games on injured reserve, accounted for a fifth of the team’s total, running for 449 yards and a touchdown.

Food items set to be given to needy family include apples, oranges, bananas, pasta, tomato sauce, beans, brown rice, pretzels and popcorn among other.

The Patriots are missing the postseason for the first time since 2008.

NewsAmericasNow.com