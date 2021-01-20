People who suspect that they have dengue fever, or have been diagnosed with this mosquito-borne illness have been advised to avoid taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications. According to Senior Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Leslie Rollock, affected persons should not take Brufen, Advil, Aspirin or Whizz because they increase […]
You May Like
Health officials warn of medications to avoid while treating dengue fever – Barbados Today
People who suspect that they have dengue fever, or have been diagnosed with this mosquito-borne illness have been advised to avoid taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications. According to Senior Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Leslie Rollock, affected persons should not take Brufen, Advil, Aspirin or Whizz because they increase […]