Caribbean News – Caribbean American Kamala Celebration Moves To TV, YouTube

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 20, 2021: Caribbean nationals globally will get another chance to see the start studded Invest Caribbean/Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), virtual global Caribbean inauguration celebration in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris tonight as it premiers on television at 7 p.m. EST on OCTV across 20 Caribbean countries as well as in the US and Canada and on YouTube.

The made for TV version launches on the same day Harris, the daughter of a Caribbean and Indian immigrant, took the oath of office as the US’ first black, first woman and first Caribbean American and Indian American Vice President.

Harrison Sunday night, January 17, 2021, delivered a special message to thousands of Caribbean Americans at the virtual event, conceptualized and executed by Caribbean American entrepreneur and advocate and CEO if Invest Caribbean, Felicia J. Persaud, which premiered on Facebook. globally, at a star-studded virtual global Caribbean inauguration celebration in her honour, conceptualized and executed by Caribbean American entrepreneur and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud, and presented by Invest Caribbean and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN).

You will be able to see the Caribbean Inauguration celebration on ICN’s YouTube channel and on OCTV as follows:

Anguilla Digicel (Ch. 8) | Flow (Ch. 14) Antigua & Barbuda Flow (Ch. 103) | Digicel (Ch. 513) Barbados Flow (Ch. 108) | Digicel (Ch. 108) Bahamas Flow (Ch. 120) | Cable Bahamas (333) British Virgin Islands TBD Cayman Islands Flow (Ch. 120) Curaçao Flow (Ch. 26) Dominica SAT Dominica (Ch. 513) Grenada Flow (Ch. 14) Guadeloupe Digicel (Ch. 8) | Le Cable (Ch. 12) Jamaica Flow (Ch. 102) | Digicel (Ch. 513) Montserrat Digicel (513) Martinique Le Cable (Ch. 16) Panama Cable & Wireless (TBD) Puerto Rico Liberty (Ch. 298) | Claro (Ch. 14) | DISH (Ch. 69) St. Kitts and Nevis Digicel (Ch. 8) | Flow (Ch. 14) | The Cable (Ch. 6) St. Lucia Flow (Ch. 103) St. Martin St. Martin Cable (Ch. 8) St. Vincent & the Grenadines Flow (Ch. 102) Trinidad Flow (Ch. 26) | Digicel (Ch. 18) | Massy (Ch. 513) Turks & Caicos Digicel (513) | Flow (Ch. 120) U.S. Virgin Islands Viya (422) USA New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley RCN (Ch. 196/332) Canada Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City Bell Fibe TV (Ch. 2481) Canada Vancouver Novus (Ch. 719) Canada Nova Scotia | British Columbia Seaside (Ch. 279) Canada Ontario NRTC | WTC (Ch. 1379) Canada Thunder Bay Tbaytel (Ch. 613)

“Thank you for the efforts that so many of you have made throughout the course of the campaign to get us to this moment. … You did the work. You helped lay the groundwork for this historic occasion,” VP-elect Harris said. “Now, because of you and so many others, our country is on a path to heal and rebuild.”

PERFORMERS INCLUDED:

Jamaican Dancehall star, Flourgon

Barbados soca king Edwin Yearwood

Jamaican reggae star Nadine Sutherland

Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander, CD

Jamaican Reggae Star Papa Michigan of the duo Michigan & Smiley

Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers

Jamaican legendary band, Fab Five

Antigua & Barbuda’s Soca diva Claudette Peters of Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados Gospel singer Toni Norville

Bajan soca star Kirk Brown

9-year-old rising star, Tykairi Sargeant also of Barbados.

Independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl

Jamaican American Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America’

Guyanese drummer Menes De Griot and Shanto

St. Vincent and the Grenadines jazz musician Frankie McIntosh along with Maxie Gouveia, Rashid Thorne and De Griot.

SPEAKERS INCLUDED:

Invest Caribbean’s Founder & CEO, and the event’s brainchild, Felicia J. Persaud

Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness

The Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles

Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder.

Dr. Michelle Chester, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US

Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US.

President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses

Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.

Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore

Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

HOST: Soca Singer Kirk Brown.

SPONSORS: Invest Caribbean, The Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), One Caribbean Television, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications and the Bowling Green Association.

