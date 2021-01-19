Reggae At The Inauguration? Fuggetaboutit!

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Jan. 20, 2021: For reggae fans hoping to see a reggae singer at the inauguration today, you can simply fuggetaboutit!.

While there are several artists on the line-up from various genres, including Rock & Roll and Country, Reggae is noticeably absent from the line-up.

The Biden-Harris inauguration playlist may have included a Bob Marley song but don’t look for any Marley sons or reggae performers in the line-up today.

The list is limited to the singers like Lady Gaga, Andra Day, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Garth Brooks and the Black Pumas.

The only Caribbean singers in the mix will be Ozuna and Luis Fonsi, Puerto Rican singers, who will join and DJ Cassidy. This despite the fact that the VP-elect’s roots run to Jamaica, the birth place of reggae, through her father.

The performances will be virtual.

