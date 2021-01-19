Caribbean Nurse Among American Heroes To Be Featured At Biden/Harris Inauguration

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 20, 2021: The Caribbean-born nurse who made history by becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the US, is among American heroes set to be featured at the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris inauguration today.

Jamaican-born Sandra Lindsay, the New York is a director of critical care at Northwell Health in New York who appeared on the virtual global Caribbean inauguration celebration tribute from Invest Caribbean to Harris on Sunday night, will be featured on the “Celebrating America” program.

Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US delivered remarks to Harris at the ICN/CAAN global Caribbean inauguration tribute to Kamala Harris. (ICN/CAAN screengrab)

It will be hosted by Tom Hanks on from 8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT and will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will also feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.

It will also include will performances from Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake but no reggae or Indian performers despite the fact that the VP-elect’s roots run to Jamaica through her father, and to India through her mother.

Fans can watch the event live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS; at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch and on PIC social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

President-elect Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history. He and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in at noon on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. Supreme Court’s chief justice, John Roberts, will administer the oath of office to Biden just after the clock strikes 12. Biden will take the oath with his hand on top of his 127-year-old, 5-inch-thick family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden.

After Biden and Harris their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.

Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

At 2 p.m., the President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

At 3 p.m. President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

