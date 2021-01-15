Less than 24 hours after the resignation of one of its own rising stars, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has embraced a former member of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP), Paul Gibson, into its fold. During a virtual meeting Thursday, DLP president Verla De Peiza announced that Gibson, a pharmacist who served […]

President of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Akanni McDowall says an agreement has been reached between the union and prison administrators relating to a new mode of operation for civilian staff at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds. This came hours after McDowall expressed concern that prison workers who were […]