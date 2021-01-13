Papa Michigan Joins Caribbean Inauguration Party To Celebrate US’ First Black Caribbean American VP

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 14, 2021: Jamaican dancehall star, Papa Michigan, of the duo, Michigan and Smiley, has joined the line up of the Invest Caribbean/Caribbean American Action Network’s Caribbean inauguration party to celebrate the US’ first Black Caribbean-American US vice-president – Kamala Harris.

Born Anthony Fairclough, the artist, who along with Smiley has released songs like ‘Rub a Dub Style’ and ‘Diseases,’ will perform his latest song that is specifically about Harris’ election and taking her place in the White House.

The all-Caribbean inauguration affair, the brainchild of Caribbean advocate and entrepreneur, Felicia J. Persaud, is being presented under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

This dynamic, virtual celebration is set to also feature signature performances from Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon; Grammy nominated Jamaican musician, Dr. Monty Alexander; Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Jamaica’s Fab Five Band; Antigua’s soca star Claudette Peters; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ as well as Barbados gospel singer Toni Norville, 9-year-old rising star Tykairi Sargeant and soca singer and deejay, Kirk Brown; Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouevia and Rashid Thorpe.

It will be hosted by the first Black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents and co-hosted by Brown.

SPEAKERS

The star-studded Caribbean event will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook page and is set to feature remarks from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including Persaud; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

The Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is expected to close the event with a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

GLOBAL LIVE STREAM

The live stream will kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on January 17, 2021 on the Facebook platform of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV) at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision, as well as on the social media platforms of News Americas, ABS and CMC. On Inauguration Day, OCTV will air the event on broadcast television across the Caribbean.

Sponsors include: Invest Caribbean, Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, and Radio 102.9FM.

